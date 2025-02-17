Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

