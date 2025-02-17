Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Reduced by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $75,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,894,000 after acquiring an additional 87,311 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,885,000 after purchasing an additional 69,830 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,420 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VB stock opened at $247.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.84. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $209.81 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

