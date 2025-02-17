Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Hoge Financial Services LLC

Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 6.2% of Hoge Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hoge Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,894,000 after buying an additional 87,311 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,142,000 after buying an additional 2,603,248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,885,000 after buying an additional 69,830 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,097,000 after buying an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after buying an additional 1,587,420 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $247.95 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $209.81 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.87 and a 200-day moving average of $240.84. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

