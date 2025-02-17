Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,796 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 18.5% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $145,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,795,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,474,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $560.69 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.60 and a 12 month high of $561.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.62.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

