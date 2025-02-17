Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $515,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 246,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 60.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $50.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

