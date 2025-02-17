Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $515,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 246,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 60.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $50.70.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.