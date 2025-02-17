VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Position Increased by Tcfg Wealth Management LLC

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 32,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VICI stock opened at $30.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.