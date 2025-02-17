Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Down 6.3% in January

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,613,700 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 3,857,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36,137.0 days.

Vicinity Centres Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CNRAF remained flat at $1.03 on Monday. 979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,753. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. Vicinity Centres has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.33.

About Vicinity Centres

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 60 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

