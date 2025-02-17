W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRB. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.1% in the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 108.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth $47,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 45.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.36.

Shares of WRB opened at $60.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $65.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.08.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.33%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

