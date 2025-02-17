WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 249 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY stock opened at $242.16 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $182.98 and a 52-week high of $245.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.61 and its 200 day moving average is $225.89.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

