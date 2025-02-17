WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

VIG opened at $203.86 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.17 and a fifty-two week high of $205.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.49. The company has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

