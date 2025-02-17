WBH Advisory Inc. Has $22.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 137,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $247.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.84. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $209.81 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.