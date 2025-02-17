WBH Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $244,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

