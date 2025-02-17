Wealth Quarterback LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 3.7% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $108.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $93.89 and a 1 year high of $119.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.66.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
