Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $316,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 601.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.58.

D stock opened at $55.58 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average is $56.33.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

