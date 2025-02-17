Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND):
- 2/13/2025 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2025 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2025 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/29/2025 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $167.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2025 – Ascendis Pharma A/S is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance
ASND traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.08. The company had a trading volume of 551,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,669. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.64. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $111.09 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.34.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.64. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.
