Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND):

2/13/2025 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $167.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Ascendis Pharma A/S is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

ASND traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.08. The company had a trading volume of 551,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,669. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.64. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $111.09 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.34.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.64. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.9% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 160,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,981,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 67.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 87,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after buying an additional 35,102 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

