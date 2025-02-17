Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Short Interest Update

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:WLKP traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $23.64. 99,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,747. The company has a market cap of $833.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.46. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $24.98.
Westlake Chemical Partners Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 108.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners
Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile
Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.
Featured Articles
