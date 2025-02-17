Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance
Shares of WVVI stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.79.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
