Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $304.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.81. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.45 and a 12 month high of $433.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wingstop declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $468.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.72.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total value of $86,285.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,285.08. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Further Reading

