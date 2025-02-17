WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 390.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,859,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,452 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 12.1% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 10,609,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 21.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,332,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,304,000 after acquiring an additional 410,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,678,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,732,000 after acquiring an additional 399,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 58.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 917,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 337,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WT. Northcoast Research cut shares of WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

Insider Transactions at WisdomTree

In other news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $897,972.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,711.02. The trade was a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Etfs Capital Limited. sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $34,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,915,000. This trade represents a 19.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WT opened at $9.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.47. WisdomTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. As a group, analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About WisdomTree

(Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.