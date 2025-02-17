Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Sells $99,248.44 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $99,248.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,215.16. This trade represents a 1.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jun Choo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Jun Choo sold 10,000 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $751,000.00.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $79.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average of $68.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.30, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 2.03. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $89.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc raised its stake in Zillow Group by 98.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,267,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Z has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

