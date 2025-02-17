Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,050 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.05% of Zoetis worth $38,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 105,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,594,000 after buying an additional 20,001 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4,582.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Zoetis by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Zoetis by 24.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 104,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $55,804.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,196.26. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $157.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.78. The company has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $200.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.