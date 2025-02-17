Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives $89.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.10.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $7,189,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $131,741.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,251 shares in the company, valued at $276,139.94. This trade represents a 32.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 382,242 shares of company stock worth $31,230,938 in the last three months. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 291.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $85.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.30. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.37. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $92.80.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

