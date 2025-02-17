Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Short Interest Up 18.8% in January

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ZS stock opened at $212.70 on Monday. Zscaler has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $255.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -850.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $737,578.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,618,917.12. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $741,784.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,603.20. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,879 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,921,000 after acquiring an additional 525,956 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $87,775,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,618,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,935,000 after acquiring an additional 332,307 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,401,000 after acquiring an additional 283,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 13,498.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,769,000 after acquiring an additional 283,201 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $197.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.63.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

