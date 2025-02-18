1,000 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 12,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,103,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 211,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 258.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 271,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,292,000 after purchasing an additional 196,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $97.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.01 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.27.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 86.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Mizuho raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

