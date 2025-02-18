103,400 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 103,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,000. Schlumberger accounts for 1.8% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,105,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,361,000 after purchasing an additional 215,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 957,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,151,000 after purchasing an additional 108,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $2,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,202.88. This represents a 22.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $223,224.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,799.89. The trade was a 15.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,782 shares of company stock worth $11,442,229. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $55.69.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.81.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

