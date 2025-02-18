2,809 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by Pinnbrook Capital Management LP

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,118,867,000 after purchasing an additional 226,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,302,000 after acquiring an additional 502,845 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after buying an additional 4,771,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,753,828,000 after purchasing an additional 78,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,834,797,000 after purchasing an additional 615,797 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $985.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,070.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $973.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $203.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.46, for a total value of $419,340.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,828.12. This trade represents a 23.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total transaction of $297,124.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,080,123.85. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,811 shares of company stock valued at $11,159,073. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.