283,241 Shares in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Acquired by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 283,241 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,712,000. Sterling Infrastructure makes up approximately 1.7% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 7,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total transaction of $351,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,726.89. This trade represents a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 1.8 %

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $132.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $206.07.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.