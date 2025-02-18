33,869 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 71.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 87.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

