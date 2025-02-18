535,699 Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 535,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,140,000. Procore Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCOR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 29,376.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,679,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,872 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 27,239.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,581,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,599,000 after buying an additional 1,575,534 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,572,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,306,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,305,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,267,000 after buying an additional 1,297,151 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCOR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.65.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 33,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $2,730,890.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,282,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,087,350.64. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $190,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,092.80. This represents a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,656 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,297. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 16.5 %

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $87.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.73. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $302.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.