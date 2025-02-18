6,578 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV) Purchased by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,484,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 479.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 41,581 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 65,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 32,172 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 26,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,063,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 2.7 %

BATS:DNOV opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.67.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

