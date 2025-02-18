66,204 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,372,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,013,000 after purchasing an additional 134,539 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,081,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,018,000 after acquiring an additional 209,174 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,407,000 after acquiring an additional 888,764 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,480,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,735,000 after purchasing an additional 88,868 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,220,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.