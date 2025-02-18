A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 4,170,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AOS opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $67,356.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,562.85. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Samuel Karge sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $27,507.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,471.85. This represents a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

