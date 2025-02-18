Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Up 5.9 %

ACRS opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $166.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Leerink Partners raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

