Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $10.86. Adecoagro shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 799,596 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adecoagro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 1.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 33,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

