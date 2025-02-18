Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 108.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,074 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Adobe by 28.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 141.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $460.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.75 and a 52-week high of $607.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $446.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.00.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

