Ahmed Pasha Purchases 15,500 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) CFO Ahmed Pasha bought 15,500 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,703 shares in the company, valued at $160,075.44. This trade represents a 168.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Fluence Energy Price Performance
Fluence Energy stock opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.37. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88.
Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.89%. On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on FLNC shares. Roth Mkm cut Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on FLNC
Fluence Energy Company Profile
Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fluence Energy
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Analysts See Buying Opportunity in NVIDIA Before Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.