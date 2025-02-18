Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 42,446 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,734.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 269,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,632,000 after buying an additional 266,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $115,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.86.

Shares of BABA opened at $124.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.25 and a 200-day moving average of $91.20. The company has a market cap of $296.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $126.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

