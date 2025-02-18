Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Leerink Partners raised Align Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.91.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $206.77 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.09 and a 52-week high of $335.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

