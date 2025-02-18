ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 5.99%.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $65.33 on Tuesday. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $55.86 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.52.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 90.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLETE

About ALLETE

(Get Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.