Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $2.17. Allogene Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 10,832,173 shares.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALLO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.73.
In other Allogene Therapeutics news, EVP Zachary Roberts sold 27,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $48,414.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 488,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,736.12. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy L. Moore sold 14,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $25,215.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,719.23. This trade represents a 5.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,067 shares of company stock worth $131,959 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 270,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 41,753 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,702,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 367,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 50,499 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $903,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
