Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 113.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $134.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $123.32 and a 12-month high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

