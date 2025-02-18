Allworth Financial LP Sells 507 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI stock opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.71. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

