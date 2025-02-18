Allworth Financial LP Trims Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $318,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

