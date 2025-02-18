AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 149,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 19,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 39,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EWI opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.56. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The company has a market cap of $459.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

