AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Has $117,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,189,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 263,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 32,865 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 178,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $36.63.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.