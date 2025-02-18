AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Has $157,000 Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 642.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 85,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares during the period. Country Club Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $366,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DWX opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $39.22.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.