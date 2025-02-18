AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Has $48,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 326,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 242,240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 229,244 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter worth $4,785,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,311,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4,686.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 125,553 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

