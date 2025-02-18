Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Short Interest Down 13.7% in January

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,760,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the January 15th total of 81,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,611 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,402 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $228.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.87. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

