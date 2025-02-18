AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMCX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMCX

AMC Networks Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.41. 149,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,500. The firm has a market cap of $371.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.31. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $599.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.26 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 333.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,622,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,571 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 1,556,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 266,322 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,465,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 267,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 824,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 27,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.