American States Water (AWR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect American States Water to post earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $160.17 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American States Water Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $74.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.53. American States Water has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.67.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 62.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

